

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell notably on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session, as global growth worries persisted and oil prices fell for a third straight session on concerns about oversupply.



A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve starts later today, with investors anticipating more dovish commentary amid increasing headwinds for the global economy.



Traders also watched Brexit developments closely after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would bring the Brexit deal back to parliament for a mid-January vote.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 50 points or 0.74 percent at 6,722 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.4 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is in talks to buy Endeavor Energy Resources LP for around $8 billion.



BP Plc dropped 1.5 percent and Tullow Oil shed 1.9 percent as oil fell more than 2 percent to extend losses for a third straight session on supply glut worries.



National Grid slumped 5.3 percent after Ofgem published sector-specific consultation documents for the company's U.K. transmission businesses as part of the ongoing RIIO 2 regulatory process.



Petrofac soared 5 percent after issuing a pre-close trading update ahead of the announcement of its full-year results.



