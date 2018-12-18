

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced that its partner FibroGen China has now received formal marketing authorisation from the National Medical Products Administration for roxadustat, a new oral treatment for patients with anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease that are on dialysis. The medicine can be prescribed to patients who use haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. AstraZeneca and FibroGen expect to launch roxadustat in China during the second half of 2019.



AstraZeneca and FibroGen China are collaborating on the development and commercialisation of roxadustat in China. FibroGen China conducted the China Phase III clinical trials and submitted the New Drug Application for registration of roxadustat to the Chinese regulatory authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX