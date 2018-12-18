Nasdaq Nordic has decided to extend the current fee holiday (no transaction and closing fees) for the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Futures (OMXC25) for Proprietary and Market Maker accounts, as well as Affiliate accounts, until December 31, 2019. Options will not be included in the extended fee holiday. The current fee holiday for Client/Customer accounts will as previously communicated end on December 31, 2018. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883