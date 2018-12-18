The paid subscription shares in Image System AB will be delisted. Last trading day for IS BTA will be on December 20, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: IS BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011895952 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162541 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or KarinYdén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.