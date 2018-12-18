

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced it will put the Remuneration Report to an advisory shareholder vote at the 2019 AGM in the usual manner. The Group said the primary concern of its shareholders who voted against the Resolution 2 at the AGM on 11 July 2018 centred on the level of annual bonus paid to the Chief Executive.



BT Group said the Remuneration Committee will take steps to implement a more structured process to help it step through the application of its discretion in the future. This will include taking into consideration a broader range of performance factors and wider circumstances when coming to a decision on pay outcomes.



