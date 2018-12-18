sprite-preloader
Neo Industrial Plc's Financial Calendar 2019

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 December 2018 at 1.00 PM

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S FINANCIAL REPORTING 2019

In 2019, Neo Industrial Plc will publish financial information as follows:

Financial statement release for 2018 12 February 2019
Financial statements and annual report for 2018 Week 9, at the latest 28 February 2019
Interim report Q1/201926 April 2019
Half year report H1/20197 August 2019
Interim report Q1-3/201922 October 2019


The Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, 28 March 2019. The financial statement and reports will be published in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.neoindustrial.fi.

Neo Industrial Plc
Ralf Sohlström
Managing Director

Further information: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.


