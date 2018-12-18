Range Developments' Park Hyatt St Kitts Named 'Caribbean Hotel of the Year' by Prestigious Travel Awards Jury

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

'A game-changer for the island of St Kitts, now on the map for the world's most sophisticated travellers'

Range Developments, the leading developer of luxury branded hotels in the Eastern Caribbean, is delighted to have been named 'Caribbean Hotel of the Year' in the Caribbean Travel Awards 2018. The awards, organised by Caribbean Journal, reward excellence in travel and tourism throughout the region.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799823/Range_Park_Hyatt.jpg )



"When it debuted at the end of 2017, the Park Hyatt St Kitts, the Park Hyatt's first ever Caribbean hotel, was something new for the region," said the awards panel. "The design was world class, disruptive, climate resilient and, well, spectacularly beautiful. Now a year later, the Park Hyatt has risen to the pantheon of the region's greatest hotels, with a mix of thoughtful design, impressive amenities, and a kind of cosmopolitan international energy, that is a welcome addition to the Caribbean's luxury sector. Even more? The hotel has been a game-changer for the island of St Kitts, now on the map in a new way for the world's most sophisticated travellers."

"We are delighted to have been honoured with this prestigious award," said Mohammed Asaria, founder of Range Developments. "It's a tribute to all the hard work that the people of St Kitts & Nevis put into the project during construction, when we employed more than 500 people, but also the continuing dedication of more than 300 staff who keep the place running to the highest standards with outstanding efficiency and a ready smile."

Range Developments employs more than 1,000 people in the Caribbean, with a second project, the Cabrits Resort Kempinski, Dominica due to open next year. The Cabrits Resort Kempinski, Dominica has been designed and built to the same high standards as Park Hyatt St Kitts. The opening of the Cabrits Resort Kempinski, Dominica in 2019 will firmly place Dominica on the luxury tourism map.

In addition, Range will shortly announce a number of new projects in the region.

"This is an exciting time to be in the Caribbean," said Mr Asaria. "With the right professional approach and a willing local workforce, this is a place brimming with potential."

As well as Range's focus on delivering for the customer, Range also runs a prolific Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. By working with local communities at a grassroots level to tackle various social issues, it aims to become an integral part of society. Its CSR portfolio focuses on four core areas: Children, Families, Entrepreneurs and Community.

Recent projects include rebuilding The North District Progressive Women's Club (NDPWC) in Portsmouth, Dominica in partnership with M/V Pacific Hope, a ship that is dedicated to supporting the local community through provision of medical care and construction services via its dedicated volunteers; equipping more than a thousand primary school children in Dominica with satchels and school supplies; and running summer camps for children in St Kitts & Nevis.

In April this year, Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, presented an award of appreciation to Range Developments for its continued contributions to the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

About Range Developments

Range Developments is an international property developer focusing on high-end hotel resorts in the eastern Caribbean that are well-designed, sustainable and desirable. The Park Hyatt St Kitts, which opened on November 17, 2017, topped a list of best new hotels in the Caribbean according to CNN. Range is also the developer of the Cabrits Resort Kempinski in Dominica, the first government approved real estate project in Dominica under the country's Citizenship by Investment Program. A minimum investment of US$ 220,000 in the project will entitle investors and their families to a citizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica. It is the most advanced of any government-approved project on the island.

www.rangedevelopments.com