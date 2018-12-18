CRU launches annual economics survey for outlook in 2019

LONDON, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In CRU's Industrial and Economic Outlook, published in January 2018, the results of the annual economics survey for our customers indicated a generally optimistic view about global growth that was similar to those of CRU's in-house Economics Team. The results were remarkably consistent across industry sectors and geographies of the participants.

The mid-year reality check, published in June 2018, proved that expectations largely confirmed the macroeconomic outcomes at that point in time. While global growth has been largely as projected, 2018 has been an eventful and unpredictable year: US trade policy created conflict and uncertainty; US GDP growth has been particularly robust, surpassing expectations; the stronger than expected US dollar has caused some emerging market currencies to fall sharply.

Looking into 2019, CRU Economics invites you to partner with us and share your views on the global economy in our annual survey. After you complete the macro views section, please take a few minutes to provide us with feedback on our monthly Industrial and Economic Outlook publication. If you have never seen this report, it includes a five-year overall economic outlook with additional focuses on prospects for industrial, construction, and automobile production. The report also considers the latest forecasts risks, the exchange rate outlook and scenario analysis. In the survey you will have the option to request a complimentary copy.

The entire survey should take no more than 5 minutes to complete. The survey, with high-level results published in January 2019, is immensely valuable in helping CRU to focus on the issues that are most important to our customers and the markets we cover.

