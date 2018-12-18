Miyuki Nakayama Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp will take part in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. To be held from January 8-11, 2019, CES is one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows. Sharp will have a booth in the Central Hall, marking the first time in four years since Sharp set up a full-scale exhibit at CES.Based on its business vision of "Changing the World with 8K and AIoT," Sharp will equip its booth with four areas dedicated to 8K, AIoT(1), home, and business. Visitors will experience firsthand an "8K Ecosystem" built upon 8K-related equipment, devices, and solutions and "AIoT Solutions" driven by AIoT home appliances, robotics, sensors, and other devices. Moreover, they will be provided with home and B2B scenarios in which to try out the state-of-the-art devices and solutions that have made Sharp an industry leader.Sharp's incorporation of its pioneering 8K technology into an 8K Ecosystem and AIoT Solutions, like the COCORO+ service, have thus far focused on the Japanese market. From here on, Sharp is expanding and accelerating this development on a global scale.Location of Sharp Booth16006, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (Nevada, USA)(1) AIoT: A word coined by Sharp, combining the words AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of things). AIoT is a vision of how all kinds of products will connect to artificial intelligence via the cloud and become a people-oriented existence. AIoT is a registered trademark of Sharp Corporation.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.