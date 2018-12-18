Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81-3-3210-2171 Facsimile: +81-3-5252-7705

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has entered into agreements to sell its two thermal coal assets held by Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary headquartered in Brisbane, Australia(1). The total sale value of the assets is A$750 million.The sales are subject to the terms of the Clermont joint venture documents, under which other joint venture participants hold pre-emptive rights, and fulfillment of other conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. The completions of the sales are expected in 2019.MC has been taking steps to optimize its asset portfolio. The divestment of the assets is one part of this strategy.(1) Details of Sale Assets and Respective PurchaserSale Asset 1: 31.4% interest in Clermont Coal Mine located in QueenslandPurchaser: GS Coal Pty Ltd, a jointly controlled entity owned 50:50 by Glencore and Sumitomo CorporationSale Asset 2: 10% interest in Ulan Coal Mine located in New South WalesPurchaser: Glencore Coal Pty Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of GlencoreAbout Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.