Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.39p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---