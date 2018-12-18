New Report Explores Digital Travel Commerce and Payments Needs in Latin America & Caribbean

CellPoint Mobile's research provides insights and analysis to help airlines and travel merchants optimize their digital commerce and payment strategies

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Mobile, a leading global provider of digital commerce and payment solutions for the travel industry, has released a new report that examines the specific challenges faced by airlines in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The new study - Outlook 2019: Looking Ahead at Latin America and the Caribbean - looks specifically at why mobile booking and seamless payments are "table stakes" for any airline doing business in this region.

It is?relevant?to any airline or travel merchant doing business?in the?region?-?or in any?emerging?region where financial inclusion, alternative payment methods and cross-border?ecommerce are converging?to create new and larger travel and tourism markets.

The report includes:

High-level?business analysis of Latin America and the Caribbean , market-specific intelligence, and?traveler-focused?profiles of individual countries including Cuba and Brazil.

and the , market-specific intelligence, and?traveler-focused?profiles of individual countries including and Brazil. Detailed overview of the many alternative payment methods (APMs) in the region, including bank transfers and cash vouchers, installments, local/regional credit cards and full-functioning mobile wallets.

Best-practices on how Latin American and Caribbean?airlines?can start integrating ancillaries into a more holistic, seamless mobile experience where?they?can engage growing volumes of passengers?and?capture more of their travel dollars (or Pesos, or Reals...).

CellPoint Mobile provides digital commerce and payment solutions to airlines and other travel merchants in Latin America and the Caribbean. Based on the company's experience in this growing and diverse region, CellPoint Mobile developed the Outlook 2019 report to explore the real, on-the-ground challenges and opportunities facing airlines, cruise lines, hotels and other travel merchants operating there. This includes the fact that mobile is the growth channel in Latin Americas and Caribbean travel sectors (the smartphone adoption rate in the region is outpacing the global average), and how payment service providers (PSPs) have "filled a vacuum" by helping travel merchants expand beyond traditional payment networks.

Airlines and other travel merchants can download the Outlook 2019: Looking Ahead at Latin America and the Caribbean report now to better understand their market and accelerate the path to profits. The report can be downloaded here.

