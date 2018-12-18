If the German polysilicon manufacturer is the 'Supplier A' referred to in the Chinese panel maker's annual report, Wacker has negotiated a near $33 million settlement from arbitration. As part of the settlement, Wacker will continue to supply its counterpart with poly up to 2028.Is Wacker Chemie AG the polysilicon manufacturer referred to in Yingli Green Energy's grim 2018 annual report as "Supplier A"? Chinese PV manufacturer Yingli this morning announced it has successfully resolved a polysilicon supply dispute with its Munich-based counterpart. One section of a lengthy list of potential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...