sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,127 Euro		-0,009
-6,62 %
WKN: A2JAXH ISIN: US26140E1055 Ticker-Symbol: DP2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DPW HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DPW HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,121
0,132
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DPW HOLDINGS INC
DPW HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DPW HOLDINGS INC0,127-6,62 %