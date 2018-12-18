ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum and China Focus@JPMWeek

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will participate in several of the biotechnology industry's most well-attended annual conferences. At these events, company leadership will provide current and potential investors with an updated overview of its drug discovery and development programs for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).



ProMIS Executive Chairman Eugene Williams and ProMIS President and CEO Dr. Elliot Goldstein will be participating in the following events:

Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum -Mr. Williams will present the company to a global community of buy- and sell-side analysts representing leading investment banks and funds as well as partnering executives from pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. Mr. Williams will also be moderating the "Progress in Alzheimer's Disease" panel, which will feature the perspective of those at the forefront of the search for disease modifying therapies. The conference will take place at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco on January 6, 2019.

China Focus @ JPMWeek-Dr. Goldstein will deliver the presentation, "ProMIS Neurosciences: a technology platform targeting toxic oligomer diseases - Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS," to a premier audience of international investors at China Focus on January 6, 2019 at the JW Marriott Union Square Hotel in San Francisco.

Mr. Williams and Dr. Goldstein will also attend Biotech Showcase 2019 which will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square from January 7-9, 2019.

"Neurodegenerative diseases affect tens of millions of people worldwide and present one of the most vexing public health challenges to countries globally as populations age and disease-modifying therapies remain out of reach," said Executive Chairman Eugene Williams. "We believe we have disruptive technology that offers researchers a radical new way to neutralize the misfolded proteins at the very foundation of these diseases. Our proprietary platform offers the ability to pinpoint novel targets on misfolded proteins with a level of clarity and precision that we believe is second-to-none. We can then generate, validate and advance antibody candidates in record time. As our global need for effective therapies only deepens, we believe our platform could help us get closer, faster."

Numerous studies show that a common root cause of neurodegenerative diseases is the toxic oligomer, a misfolded protein that derives from naturally occurring proteins in the brain. Using its novel drug discovery engine, ProMIS can uniquely and selectively target the toxic oligomer, filling a critical gap for drug developers as traditional approaches to developing antibodies are unable to isolate and target the toxic oligomer with adequate precision. The platform can identify targets to produce, test and advance antibody candidates quickly and cost-effectively. ProMIS' lead candidate antibody, PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease, demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers without binding to non-toxic forms of naturally occurring amyloid beta protein. The company's program for Parkinson's disease is based on the development of several potential antibody therapeutic candidates aimed at selectively targeting toxic oligomers of the protein a-synuclein, considered a root cause of Parkinson's disease. Similarly, ProMIS has identified antibody candidates selectively targeting toxic oligomers of the protein TDP43 (TAR DNA binding protein), considered a root cause of ALS.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines -ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

