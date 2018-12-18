GENIVI Alliance Closes Strong Year and Expects to Increase Scope in 2019

Momentum Building for Expansion into Multi-OS, Centralized, Cockpit Computing

SAN RAMON, California, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The GENIVI Alliance, the organization responsible for introducing Linux and open source software into the in-vehicle, infotainment domain, has successfully delivered several assets through its vehicle domain interaction strategy and is evolving into an alliance integrating multiple, in-vehicle operating systems required for a fully integrated vehicle cockpit.

As the industry moves toward combining multiple vehicle cockpit domains (IVI, cluster, connected devices) into a single silicon solution, often with multiple operating systems, automakers are exploring the concept of a central compute platform, coined by some in the market as cockpit computing.

GENIVI began moving in this direction at the end of 2017 when it launched projects in its vehicle domain interaction strategy that have delivered technology briefs and white papers on API Remoting, Digital Cockpit HMI Distribution and Interactive Cockpit HMI found at https://www.genivi.org/resource-documents. The projects also resulted in the RAMSES software, an open source software framework for graphics sharing across multiple in-vehicle displays, a demonstration of which will be shown at a member gathering during CES 2019. Also during this gathering, a second demonstration will show interoperability between a GENIVI IVI platform and an Adaptive AUTOSAR platform including prototype tooling that simplifies interaction between the respective platform APIs.

"I've been impressed at how the GENIVI members have engaged around this trend of in-vehicle software domain interaction as is evidenced by a number of recent deliveries," said Steve Crumb, executive director, GENIVI Alliance. "The RAMSES code, tangible solution demonstrators, educational summits, and a number of informative tech briefs show a growing interest for new approaches and solutions for the future integrated cockpit."

The success of the domain interaction work coupled with the trend toward integrating multiple operating systems like Android into a single cockpit computer has led GENIVI to engage with several automakers, both members and nonmembers, about a scope expansion in 2019. "While GENIVI has successfully established Linux as a viable in-vehicle operating environment, we also recognize that global automakers have chosen different solutions for different product lines and different geographies," Crumb continued. "Automakers will increasingly require fully interoperable, multi-OS solutions and GENIVI will be the community where automakers discuss these needs and speak with a unified voice to suppliers and operating system providers like Google."

In January 2019, GENIVI will launch new projects that supplement current, Linux-oriented activities with collaboration around other in-vehicle compute environments. "Our goal is not to reinvent the good work being done in other active communities," Crumb clarified. "Our goal is to provide a context where automakers can openly discuss gaps that exist with current operating system solutions and propose common interfaces and approaches that save time and money in deploying their future in-vehicle products and services."

During CES 2019, GENIVI will also continue its multi-year collaboration with SAE International on a full-day CES program track titled "Connect2Car" that will be held on January 9 in the LVCC North Hall, room N262. GENIVI will lead two panels on "Connecting the Autonomous World" moderated by Matt Jones, software and mobility expert, followed by "The Future of In-Vehicle Infotainment" moderated by John Ellis, author, futurist and founder of Ellis and Associates.

More information on the GENIVI Vehicle Domain Interaction Strategy projects can be found on the GENIVI wiki and anyone is welcome to join or track GENIVI progress.

About GENIVI Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on delivering open source, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connected vehicle software. The alliance provides its members with a global development community of more than 140 companies, joining automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open source automotive middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.

Media Contact - GENIVI Alliance:

Craig Miner

GENIVI Alliance

+1.248.840.8368

cminer@quell.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391617/GENIVI_Alliance_Logo.jpg