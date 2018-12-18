Fortune Brands Sell-Off is OverblownThe death spiral in the housing sector hasn't surfaced, but if you look at the battered prices of housing supply stocks, you may think the sector has imploded.Mortgage rates are on the rise, but they are still at attractive levels. The country is still generating over an annualized 1.2-million units in housing starts and building permits each month.That means there will still be decent demands for doors, cabinets, windows, and other home supplies.A mid-cap play in the housing supplies sector that has taken a beating in the stock market but may be worth a look is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

