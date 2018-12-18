Global Sports Expert Jaap Kalma to Drive SBC's Betting on Sports America

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SBC (Sports Betting Community) has secured the services of a global sports marketing and sponsorship expert to help promote the Betting on Sports America event in New Jersey/New York on 23-25 April.

Jaap Kalma previously held senior executive roles at Ferrari and seven times European Champions AC Milan and will be working with SBC on its Betting on Sports America and Betting on Football (19-22 March) events early next year.

Betting on Sports America is the largest dedicated sports betting conference and exhibition in the US and covers an extensive range of topics including operations, regulation, sponsorship, marketing, products, affiliation, integrity, lotteries, tribal gaming and of course sports.

SBC CEO Rasmus Sojmark commented: "It's a massive coup for us to get someone of Jaap Kalma's stature to strengthen our competencies on the sports side and help with our visibility among the sports sector. We've worked with Jaap before, creating the Sponsorship Forum events together, so we know what qualities he is bringing to the team working on this project."

Jaap Kalma added: "I've thoroughly enjoyed working with the SBC team over the last year, so the opportunity to work even more closely with them on their Betting on Sports America event was an exciting prospect. From my time at AC Milan, I know that sports betting offers so many opportunities to sports leagues and teams and my aim is to educate the sector on the possibilities."

Previously Kalma was Chief Commercial Officer at AC Milan, the second most successful club in European Club history (behind only Spanish giants Real Madrid), where he carried responsibility for marketing, commercial revenues, and global development for the Italian soccer team. Before that he was Global Brand Director at luxury sports car manufacturer and Formula One team Ferrari.

In addition to Kalma's global experience in the sports industry, he also spent six years at college and graduate school in the USA coming away with an MBA from Stanford University.

Kalma will take up the role of Interim Business Development Director to oversee the SBC Sponsorship Forum ahead of the Betting on Football conference at Stamford Bridge as well as influencing the sports marketing and sponsorship content at the following month's Betting on Sports America conference, which is being held at Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey.

ABOUT BETTING ON SPORTS AMERICA

Betting on Sports America is the largest sports betting conference & exhibition in the US, with more than 1,500 people in attendance.

The conference presents 175 leading industry speakers across 40 sessions and 3 conference rooms. The 61,000 sq ft large exhibition will bring you 60 exhibitors, world class hospitality, and the very best networking and business opportunities. Each evening there will be networking events at Meadowlands Racing and Rooftop bars in Manhattan.

More info at @ https://www.sbcevents.com/bosa2019

ABOUT SBC (SPORTS BETTING COMMUNITY)

SBC (Sports Betting Community) is a fast growing news, media and events organisation that works with industry leaders to develop the betting and gaming industry. We have 50 staff based in our London, Manchester and Poznan offices.

SBC Events organise the world's largest sports betting events in London and New York. Our events include 'Betting on Sports' at Olympia London, 'Betting on Sports America' in New York, 'Betting on Football' at Stamford Bridge, CasinoBeats Summit, SBC Awards, Sports Betting Hall of Fame, Sponsorship Forums, London Baby at ICE Totally Gaming, Esports Insider London, Esports Insider New York, and a number of other events in and around Europe and USA.

SBC Media is the largest b2b news publisher in the betting and gaming industry with more than 50 news stories published every single day. We operate a network of news, content and advertising for operators, suppliers, service providers and affiliates to promote their brand, products and services via news portals such as SBC News, SBC Americas, CasinoBeats, Esports Insider, Affiliate Insider, InsiderSport and SBC Magazine.

SBC is part of the Sport Global Group of companies which also include Esports Insider Limited, Affiliate Insider Limited and affiliated company Oddslife Limited.

More info @ www.sbcgaming.com