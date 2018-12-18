Waverley Pharma Announces Distribution Agreement and First Sale of Generic Oncology Products in the United Kingdom

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Waverley Pharma Inc. ("Waverley Pharma" or the "Company") (TSXV: WAVE), an emerging Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waverley Pharma Europe Limited ("WPEL"), has entered into a storage and distribution agreement with Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd. ("Mawdsleys") to distribute various strengths of capecitabine and temololomide on WPEL's behalf to hospitals in the United Kingdom (UK) under binding contracts that WPEL has secured with the UK National Health Service. These two generic oncology products were originally developed by Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited (RLS), and the contracts with the UK National Health Service for the supply of these products were previously transferred to WPEL.

Mawdsleys has begun to distribute the oncology products to UK hospitals and Waverley Pharma is also pleased to announce that the first sales of both capecitabine and temololomide have been recorded.

"We are excited to achieve initial sales of our first two generic products and develop the infrastructure and relationships for a successful launch of WAV-101 and WAV-102, once they are approved in the European Union," stated the Company's President and CEO, Dr. Theron (Ted) Odlaug.

About Waverley Pharma

Waverley Pharma is an emerging pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of effective and affordable cancer therapeutics in the EU and North American market. The Company has two lead products at the regulatory filing stage, and is currently evaluating other products, in different stages of development. Waverley Pharma is committed to providing patients with affordable prescription medicines that lower healthcare costs and provide a better quality of life. For more information on Waverley Pharma please visit http://www.waverleypharma.com.

About Mawdsleys

Founded in 1825, Mawdsleys is a privately-owned pharmaceutical services company based in the UK with operations in Brazil and Israel. We deliver a wide range of services to both the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector through our main business areas which include: Named Patient Medicines (delivering global named patient programmes), Product Licensing and Market Access (In the EU, LATAM and Middle East regions), UK Wholesale (largest independent wholesaler to UK hospitals), UK Pre-wholesale (3PL and 4PL services in the UK), LUTO (healthcare communications) and Positive Solutions (pharmacy IT systems). For more information please visit http://www.mawdsleys.co.uk

