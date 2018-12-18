Carsten Thoma, Co-founder of SAP Hybris and Commerce Visionary, Joins Sitecore Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that Carsten Thoma, one of the technology industry's most innovative thought leaders, has joined the company's board of directors. Thoma played an instrumental role in defining the market for omnichannel customer experience technologies with hybris AG, the company he co-founded in 1997 and sold to SAP in 2013 in the latter's bid to expand its enterprise commerce and digital marketing capabilities amidst tightening competition with Salesforce and Oracle.

"Carsten's ability to identify and lead disruptive industry transitions is one-of-a-kind. With his appointment, Sitecore gains an extraordinary executive who built a world-class company and, in the process, helped shape our market," said Jonas Persson, chairman of the board of directors at Sitecore. "Given his deep understanding of the engagement and commerce opportunities for large global enterprises, I'm confident he will make enormous contributions to further strengthen our product portfolio, better serve our customers, and accelerate our growth strategy."

Thoma most recently served as President of SAP Hybris, where he was responsible for SAP's Customer Engagement & Commerce line of business, the company's fastest growing business unit. In this role, he had end-to-end responsibility for SAP Hybris and was part of the SAP Global Executive Team. During his tenure, Thoma led SAP through a significant shift to the cloud, remodeled the company's development landscape with a microservices-based architecture, and expanded its marketing cloud solution through acquired customer identity and profile management capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Thoma added: "While at hybris and, later, SAP, I always admired Sitecore's willingness to disrupt itself to deliver innovative technology that transforms the customer experience. Sitecore's release of the first content management-based digital marketing platform was a revolutionary move and today the company has a recognized leadership position in a market full of opportunity. I'm honored to join the board and excited to support the thousands of Sitecore customers who rely on us to help them achieve their most ambitious and strategic digital initiatives."

