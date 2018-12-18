Debut of Tradeshift Link brings Integration-as-a-Service to Tradeshift's open network

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced it has acquired Babelway, a key innovator of cloud integration technology. For years, Babelway has provided a standardized way for the world's largest businesses to connect disparate systems with ease and speed. Now, the company has joined forces with the world's largest business commerce platform, enabling any business in the world to connect to digital global trade. Babelway's powerful technology will now be offered as Tradeshift Link.

Tradeshift Link will accelerate the integration of disconnected systems used for B2B buying, paying, and selling, which is a significant challenge for companies building modern, digital supply chains.

"We believe that B2B commerce should be connected, digital, and flexible. We've been partnering with Babelway for over six years and in that time have seen the massive value their technology provides for our users," said Christian Lanng, CEO and founder of Tradeshift. "This significantly extends the capabilities of our platform and takes the friction out of integration."

Tradeshift Link goes beyond simple document exchange and allows banks and third-party app providers to easily connect to the Tradeshift network to offer financial solutions such as financing and early payment services. Small and medium-sized sellers, who traditionally have smaller ERP systems and smaller teams, will benefit from Tradeshift Link because it allows them to work more easily with large Fortune 500 buyers.

"We are very proud today and see this acquisition by Tradeshift, a company we have had a close partnership with for 6 years, as a big recognition of the platform and the team we have built," said Francois Van Uffelen, Babelway. "Our platform is built for scale and is the perfect match for Tradeshift's ambition of connecting every company in the world."

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

