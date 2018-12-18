Join the Update Celebration and Seasonal Events to Earn Special Items

MapleStory Mthe free-to-play, massively multiplayer online mobile game for iOS and Android, has brought its new magician Dragon Master class, Evan, as well as new mini-games and seasonal events. As the last descendant of the Dragon Master, Evan is tasked with taming Mir, the last of the powerful Onyx Dragon.

The Dragon Master's skills include summoning Mir to battle, firing Mir's vicious dragon breath upon enemies, and freely flying around riding Mir's back. In addition to the new class, MapleStory M is introducing the Mini-Game Station with four new mini-games. Players will be able to acquire coins through the Mini-Game Station rewards and purchase items in the Mini-Game Shop.

MapleStory M is also bringing incredibly special character events and festive events to players this holiday season. Full details can be found below:

Evan Burning Event Through January 17, Evan characters between levels 3 75 will be given 2 bonus levels each time they level up 1 level

Through January 17, Evan characters between levels 3 75 will be given 2 bonus levels each time they level up 1 level Evan update celebration - Through January 2, all players will receive special rewards including Buff Pets to help playing the game

- Through January 2, all players will receive special rewards including Buff Pets to help playing the game Evan Growth Support Event Through January 24, Special Growth Support Boxes, which include 3 stages of "Dragon Mount," Evan exclusive chair and medal are given as players level up the new Evan class

Through January 24, Special Growth Support Boxes, which include 3 stages of "Dragon Mount," Evan exclusive chair and medal are given as players level up the new Evan class Christmas Tree Decoration Event Between December 24 to January 5, players can decorate Christmas trees with ornaments to earn Tree EXP for rewards

Between December 24 to January 5, players can decorate Christmas trees with ornaments to earn Tree EXP for rewards New Year's Attendance Event Between January 1 to January 24, players who log-in for 14 days anytime during the event period will receive Unique Accessory Draw Ticket, Equipment Support Box, pets and various rewards

Between January 1 to January 24, players who log-in for 14 days anytime during the event period will receive Unique Accessory Draw Ticket, Equipment Support Box, pets and various rewards Golden Pig Dice Event Between January 10 to January 24, players can celebrate Golden Pig Year by obtaining special rewards from the board by rolling dice

MapleStory M reached 10 million downloads 100 days into its global launch on July 2018 and is available free to play on iOS and Android. To learn more about MapleStory M, visit https://i.nx.com/44P.

Assets: MapleStory M Evan Update Assets

About MapleStory M https://i.nx.com/44P

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

