Morgan Stanley Europe SE based in Frankfurt, Germany, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 19th of December, 2018. From this date, Morgan Stanley Europe SE is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE INET ID: MSE Admitted: 19th of December, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Linda Wallander Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703621