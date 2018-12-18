

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported positive results of a Phase 2 study of the investigational NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-150 in patients with pain caused by small fiber neuropathy. The company said the study met its primary endpoint and showed that treatment with VX-150 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful pain reduction at Week 6. VX-150 was generally well tolerated in this study.



Jeffrey Leiden, CEO of Vertex, said: 'These results show a potential path for the treatment of pain at a time when there is great clinical and societal need for new medicines. We continue to progress VX-150 toward pivotal development and also plan to advance additional NaV1.8 pain medicines into clinical development beginning in 2019.'



