TriLumina to Showcase LiDAR and 3D Sensing Illumination Modules at CES 2019

Provider of solid-state, back-emitting VCSEL laser array modules will unveil new solutions for autonomous vehicle and 3D sensing markets at the annual Consumer Electronics Show

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLumina, the leading provider of illumination products for 3D sensing in consumer, industrial and automotive systems, will have a suite in the Westgate Hotel as well as exhibit LiDAR solutions as an ecosystem partner at the LeddarTech and Ecosystem Pavilion at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, held January 8 - 11, 2019. As a preferred VCSEL technology provider, the company will offer live working demos of its illumination modules and electronic, solid-state beam steering for LiDAR and 3D sensing in its suite. In addition, TriLumina will unveil for the first time its new 600W illumination module for mid to long range applications.

"We are proud to bring our NIR illumination module technology to the most influential technology event in the world," stated Brian Wong, CEO at TriLumina. "At TriLumina, we firmly believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation with our technology in market leading products, as exemplified by our Illumination products for LiDAR and 3D sensing that meet automotive qualification and temperature requirements. There is no better place to reveal our forward-thinking capabilities than at CES 2019."

For over 50 years, CES has served as the stage for the world's most advanced consumer technologies. With over 182,000 domestic and international attendees, more than 4,400 exhibitors and 1,000 speakers, the impressive event covers topics including self-driving cars, vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, smart cities and more. The annual event is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association.

At this year's event, Luke Smithwick, CMO at TriLumina, will lead three technical seminars in the LeddarTech Ecosystem Classroom, providing an overview of TriLumina's cutting-edge technology. The available open seminar times are:

January 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

from - January 9, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

from - January 10, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

To meet with TriLumina's experts and leaders at CES, please email to CESVIP2019@TriLumina.com to book an appointment or visit TriLumina in two Tech East locations:

Westgate Las Vegas Hotel, Hospitality Suite 4118

LeddarTech and Ecosystem Pavilion, Central Plaza CP-16

To learn more about TriLumina solutions, please contact info@TriLumina.com or visit www.Trilumina.com.

About TriLumina Corp.

TriLumina is the world's leading provider of solid-state, back-emitting VCSEL laser array modules enabling automotive, consumer and industrial markets. TriLumina's unique VCSEL laser emitters provide low-cost, small form factor, high-power illumination for 3D Sensing, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and occupant monitoring solutions. Please visit http://www.trilumina.com for more information.

