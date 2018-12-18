Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE: DOSE) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of TSX Venture Exchange listed Acme Resources. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary enhanced drug delivery technologies.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Rapid Dose" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_zv4qjeob/Rapid-Dose-CSEDOSE-New-Listing

Through its subsidiary, it owns a proprietary oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system, QuickStrip. By placing the strip under the tongue, inside the cheek, or directly on the tongue and allowing it to dissolve for a few seconds, the active molecule is released from the strip and rapidly delivered across the tissue into the blood stream. The advantage of this type of delivery is that the active ingredient avoids being degraded by dissolution in the highly acidic environment of the stomach, or modified by first-pass metabolism in the liver.

QuickStrip is capable of rapidly releasing a variety of pharmaceuticals, emulsified oils and over-the-counter medicines directly into the blood stream. The proprietary oral and non-invasive drug delivery technology is designed for applications of nutraceuticals, cannabis, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other healthcare products. The company has recently started selling natural healthcare products including vitamin B12 and caffeine in Canada and the United States.

Mark Upsdell, CEO, stated: "The RDT team is excited to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange today. The RDT team is grateful to the former directors and officers of ACME Resources Corp. and to its shareholders for the genesis to what is a culmination of two years of efforts to create a world class bio-technology company. We would also like to express our gratitude to all those stakeholders and participants who have helped us reach this day, including but not limited to our industry partners, investors and advisors. We look forward to implementing our marketing and development strategy in order to realize the growth potential of this enterprise."

As of August 31, 2018, the company had a cash balance of $6,037,000 following private placement financings which raised gross proceeds of $7,056,000.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rapid-dose.com, contact Mark Upsdell, CEO, at 416-477-1052 or email info@rapid-dose.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com