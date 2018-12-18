Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - High Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Founded in 2009, the company has grown from one retail store in Calgary, Alberta to currently being a major player in the smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products industry.

The vertically-integrated cannabis industry company has a portfolio of wholly-owned subsidiaries including Famous Brandz, RGR, Smoker's Corner, Canna Cabana, and Kush West. It also owns the majority of KushBar.

As a manufacturer of more than 75% of the company's accessories catalog, RGR's operations are primarily focused on the distribution of smoking accessories. However, rather than licensing brands from licensors, RGR creates its own proprietary brands of smoking accessories, which are wholesaled through an e-commerce platform.

Famous Brandz, through partnerships with celebrity and entertainment brands like Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures, has become a dominant manufacturer of licensed smoking accessories distributed globally through the world. Founded in 2009, Smoker's Corner is Canada's largest counter culture chain serving Canadian cannabis consumers across 19 locations. Launched in 2018, Canna Cabana is positioned to be one of Canada's largest cannabis retail networks. Kush West will focus on wholesaling cannabis to legally licensed cannabis retailers in the province of Saskatchewan.

Raj Grover, Founder, President & CEO, stated: "December 17, 2018 marks one of the most important days in our company's history.Becoming a publicly-traded company is a dream come true for our employees, shareholders and stakeholders. We look forward to the ongoing support of our investors as we strive to achieve the Company's vision of becoming an increasingly valuable enterprise with global operations, through a retail-focused and vertically-integrated strategy."

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $40,000,000 through the issuance of convertible debentures. The debentures will have an 8.5% coupon and are convertible to shares at $0.75 per share. The company announced that Aurora Cannabis has subscribed for $10 million. Canaccord Genuity is acting as agent for the offering.

