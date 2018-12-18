sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,034 Euro		+0,003
+9,68 %
WKN: A1T8GT ISIN: CA05455P1036 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANUEVA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERRANUEVA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERRANUEVA CORPORATION
TERRANUEVA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERRANUEVA CORPORATION0,034+9,68 %