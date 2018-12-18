Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Axe Exploration under the symbol "AXQ". Terranueva has applied to become a Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

In March, the company received a confirmation of readiness letter by Health Canada stating that the initial review of the license application was completed and that Terranueva is now in the Detailed Review and Initiation of Security Clearance Process stage of the licensing process.

The company's facility is located in L'Assomption, Quebec, north of Montreal. The company plans to use 10,000 square foot Modular Production Units and anticipates that at full capacity with 16 units, it will be able to produce up to 22.9 metric tonnes of dried cannabis per annum. Unlike a large-scale crop, its modular production units will be dedicated to growing only one strain of cannabis at a time, which primarily target chronic pain, migraines, sleep disorders and anxiety, with a proposed product line that will include creams, oils, capsules and sprays.

Pierre Ayotte, President and CEO, stated: "The listing of our Common Shares is an important milestone for Terranueva, providing us more credibility and access to capital. To achieve our goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach incorporating the latest advances and innovations in process automation. We welcome new investors to take a closer look at the opportunities available to Terranueva Corporation."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.terranueva.ca, contact Pierre Monet, CFO, at 514-883-8733 or email info@terranueva.ca.

