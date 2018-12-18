Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Board Approves 2019 Budget and Recommends Dividends 18-Dec-2018 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 18 December 2018 PhosAgro Board Approves 2019 Budget and Recommends Dividends Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has approved the Company's main budget parameters for the year ahead. The Board of Directors also called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") to be held by absentee ballot on 22 January 2019. Among the approved agenda items for the EGM are a dividend recommendation and changes to the charter that would expand the responsibilities of the Management Board of PJSC PhosAgro and, if approved, would lead to greater efficiency of business processes inside the PhosAgro corporate structure. The dividend recommendation of RUB 9.324 billion, which represents RUB 72 per ordinary share (RUB 24 per global depositary receipt), was made by the Board on 20 November 2018. The record date for the EGM was set as 29 December 2018. PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "The Company's primary financial document, which was adopted today, reflects PhosAgro's commitment to continued growth through further production capacity expansion and greater vertical integration. Capital expenditure for next year has been forecast at the level of RUB 34 billion (excluding capitalised repairs). Key projects include further development of the mining segment and processing facilities, including completion of new sulphuric and nitric acid plants in Cherepovets with an increase in the production of phosphate fertilizers, as well as the expansion of our own distribution and logistics infrastructure. Together with our moderately positive view of the main macro parameters (prices for fertilizers, exchange rates and inflation), this gives us every reason to expect further strengthening of operating profitability, improved key creditworthiness indicators and increased dividend payments. In addition, the Board of Directors approved the Company's Risk Management and Internal Control policies, a new edition of the Company's Corporate Governance Codex, and the Internal Audit Department's work plan for the year ahead. For further information please contact: PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: ROM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6928 EQS News ID: 759659 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=759659&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 18, 2018 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)