Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (PINK SHEETS: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced that it has signed a limited Manufacturing, Supply and Royalty Agreement with its Central/Eastern European/Russian distribution partner Newmars Technologies, Inc.

The agreement enables Newmars to manufacture LuViva Advance Cervical Scan devices in Hungary for distribution in the nine Central and Eastern European countries for which Newmars has distribution rights. GTHP will manufacture sub-assemblies and sell these and other parts to Newmars and will receive an additional $2,000 royalty for each device sold in those countries, which include Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia.

Guided Therapeutics will continue to sell single use, disposable Cervical Guides to Newmars and they are not part of the new agreement. Newmars projects sales of over 700 LuViva devices and over 1.5 million Cervical Guides. Combined with the previously signed distribution agreement, this new agreement is expected to generate approximately $30 million in revenues for GTHP over the next 5 years, with sales beginning in the second half of next year.

"We are encouraged by the work that Newmars has done so far in both Russia and Hungary and we are confident that there is a substantial market in Eastern Europe for LuViva," said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics.

The population of the nine countries is nearly 300 million and the number of women of recommended cervical cancer screening age is over 70 million for these 9 countries.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (PINK SHEETS: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company's first product is the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuVivaAdvanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

