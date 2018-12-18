Login VSI for Load Testing will be used in AccelStor's R&D labs and Technical Marketing

AccelStor, the manufacturer of award-winning all-flash arrays (AFAs), announced the multi-year renewal of the license agreement with Login VSI (www.loginvsi.com), the industry standard in VDI and SBC performance testing. Login VSI will be used in AccelStor's R&D labs and Technical Marketing materials.

"We are committed to providing our VDI customers with the best possible end-user experience. This means we are 100% focused on the optimal performance and scalability of our solutions," says Stefan Ferrari, Technical Sales Director of AccelStor. "The Login VSI software helps us build superior products and demonstrate the power of our solutions in an objective and industry standard way."

Login VSI will be used in the R&D laboratories of AccelStor in Taipei, Taiwan; Fremont, CA; and London, UK; to continue testing and optimizing the performance and scalability of their award-winning all-flash appliances (AFAs).

"Earlier this year, excellent performance was recorded on AccelStor's first Reference Architecture for 500 VDI Power Users," says David Kao, Corporate Vice President of AccelStor. "Based on that early success, AccelStor is eager and confident to run further large-scaled testing for 3000 users."

Login VSI will also be used by AccelStor to create new Reference Architectures in order to clearly demonstrate the technical performance specifications of the latest H710 appliance, using objective and industry accepted indices VSIbase and VSIavg (for performance) and VSImax (for scalability).

"We are always happy to work with our vendor customers to help them build better solutions," says Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "AccelStor has a proven commitment towards reliability and performance, and we are honored they have chosen to use Login VSI worldwide."

About AccelStor

AccelStor is transforming modern applications through intelligent data remapping and focuses on perfecting software that unleashes the true potential of solid-state storage technology. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by the FlexiRemap technology, is specifically designed for flash technology to resolve performance bottlenecks caused by legacy RAID technology that was built for spinning disk. It is proven to deliver exceptionally high sustained IOPS for business-critical applications. FlexiRemap technology is the culmination of 10 years of research to empower AFAs for I/O-intensive applications such as AI, IoT, HPC, virtualization, database applications, media processing, and financial transactions. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFAs, please visit www.AccelStor.com.

About Login VSI

Login VSI (www.loginvsi.com) is the industry standard in VDI and SBC performance testing. Login VSI offers a complete suite of proven software solutions to design, build and safeguard the optimal performance, scalability, availability and compatibility of desktops and applications running in any type of (centralized) Windows environment, including VDI, SBC, DaaS and fat clients.

