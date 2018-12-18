PARIS, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

18th December 2018



RCI Banque S.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken in relation to RCI Banque S.A. GBP Fixed due 30th Oct 2023 because the transaction did not complete.



Issuer: RCI Banque S.A.

Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: GBP Benchmark Description: Fixed due 30th Oct 2023 Offer price: na Stabilising Managers: HSBC, Lloyds, Natwest

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



