Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: 1. Updates of haircuts: Government Bonds & Current value after New value after Change Bills haircut haircut Danish 10-20Y 96,0% 93,5% -2,5% Dutch 10-20Y 94,0% 94,5% 0,5% Dutch >30Y 90,5% 70,0% -20,5% Finnish 0-5Y 96,5% 97,0% 0,5% Finnish 5-10Y 95,0% 94,5% -0,5% Finnish >30Y 86,0% 70,0% -16,0% French 10-20Y 89,0% 89,5% 0,5% Swedish 5-10Y 94,5% 95,0% 0,5% Swedish 10-20Y 92,0% 92,5% 0,5% British 5-10Y 94,0% 93,0% -1,0% World Bank Green Current value after New value after Change Bonds haircut haircut 5-10Y 96,0% 95,0% -1,0% 20-30Y 86,5% 87,0% 0,5% Covered bonds Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change 0-5Y 94,5% 95,0% 0,5% 5-10Y 88,5% 89,5% 1,0% 10-20Y 88,0% 88,5% 0,5% 20-30Y 87,0% 88,0% 1,0% Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change ERIC B 63% 62% -1% ESSITY B 75% 73% -2% GETI B 65% 62% -3% SKF B 73% 71% -2% The changes will come into force 2018-12-19 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Clearing Risk Management Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703641