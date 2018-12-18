

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that veteran actor Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Cecil B deMille award.



The highly-acclaimed actor of such legendary films as Crazy Heart, The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and The Fabulous Baker Boys will accept the honor at the 76th annual Golden Globe awards ceremony, to be held on January 6.



Announcing the award, HFPA President Meher Tatna said Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. 'We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards,' she added.



The Cecil B. deMille Award, one of the most prestigious film awards for lifetime achievement, is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Award winners in the past include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.



The 69-year-old American actor, singer, and producer played the role of US President in the political thriller, The Contender.



Bridges won a Golden Globe award for his moving performance in Crazy Heart.



Bridges' production company, AsIs Productions, produced Hidden in America, which received a Golden Globe nomination in 1996 for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.



In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world. He also produced a three-hour live television broadcast focusing on world hunger, titled 'End Hunger.'



He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.



