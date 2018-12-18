SkinPen Wins the Barry Knapp Award for Product Innovation of the Year in the UK, Nominated by BioActiveAesthetics, UK Distributor and Supplier for Bellus Medical

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee and DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellus Medical is again proving its SkinPen is setting a new standard as the premier FDA-cleared microneedling device. Bellus Medical would like to thank Kathy Taylor-Brewin, Managing Director of BioActiveAesthetics, the UK distributor and supplier for Bellus Medical, for nominating SkinPen for this prestigious award.

Each year this award is presented at the renowned Aesthetics Awards to products launched in the UK that represent genuine innovation or product advancement leading to treatment for new indications, quicker or easier treatments, better treatment outcomes, enhanced patient safety, backed up by sound evidence. The product scored extremely well with the judges, with one commenting, "An important innovation within the generic microneedling sector… I believe this product represents a benchmark for safety and quality in microneedling."

"Bellus Medical, in partnership with BioActiveAesthetics, is honored to have received this prestigious award. SkinPen is a first in class technology that delivers safe and effective results," said Joe Proctor, President of Bellus Medical. "We are thankful to Medical Aesthetics Group for recognizing our innovation in aesthetics. I was especially proud to have received the award with Jenn Block and Thomas Hitchcock, Ph.D. who worked together to finalize the development process. I would like to share a special thank you for Ashley Dynan who worked so hard to get the CE Mark in the UK. It's a great win for the Crown family, and we are looking forward to continuing to innovate and improve technology in the field of Dermatology and Aesthetics."

"I am so proud to be part of the success of SkinPen. The award is truly deserved for Bellus Medical's product innovation which sets a new standard for patient safety using mechanical microneedling devices," said Kathy Taylor-Brewin.

"After all the time, resources and effort that went into the development of Precision, it has been very satisfying to see how well the device has been accepted by the medical community. Additionally, to see it winning awards both in the United States and now internationally has been quite validating," said Crown's Chief Science Officer, Thomas Hitchcock, Ph.D. "We took a risk in redesigning the microneedling device from the ground up, and we are pleased to see that the innovation and thoughtful engineering that went into Precision is what our customers wanted in a next-generation microneedling device."

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical, a premier medical aesthetics team and a division of Crown Laboratories, is dedicated to helping industry-leading plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic physicians around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our goal is to draw new consumers into practices and we do that with our non-invasive "gateway" innovations:

SkinPen, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device;

Skinfuse, the post-microneedling protocol

Allumera, light-activated cream

ProGen and RegenLab, our platelet-rich plasma systems

Based in Dallas, Texas, Bellus sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. Learn more at bellusmedical.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc. is a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company. Crown Laboratories is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of beauty, consumer, OTC, prescription, medical and aesthetic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. In addition, Crown Laboratories also provides pharmaceutical development and contract manufacturing services for a host of partners world-wide. As an innovative company with key products such as its recently acquired, first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care, and robust portfolio of Rx and OTC products, Crown Laboratories has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown Laboratories has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown Laboratories or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About BioActiveAesthetics

BioActiveAesthetics is an experienced and dynamic distribution company launching new and innovative products internationally using unrivalled expertise and core knowledge of the industry in the Professional Health, Beauty and Aesthetics Arena spanning 25 years.

The Managing Director -Kathy Taylor-Brewin has always had the ability to spot the next trend, whether it is equipment or product, Supporting, promoting or selling to the industry via a network of industry professionals built over many years.

The UK market is a small but mature and sophisticated market. BAA offers an understanding and passion of the industry from grass roots up, the key to their success is a real understanding of the professional Arena which can only be gained through experience.

BAA offers the drive and enthusiasm required with the ability to understand the end user's needs providing the key attributes to make a success of new innovations that is required for unknown brands to develop and succeed in the medium to long term.



About the Aesthetics Awards

The Aesthetics Awards, in association with Aesthetics Media Ltd, brings together the very best in medical aesthetics and leaders in the profession to celebrate the achievements of the past year. The prestigious ceremony recognizes those who have truly excelled in the field of medical aesthetics, from clinics and individual practitioners, to manufacturers and suppliers. The Awards create buzz, excitement, awareness and a chance to reward and recognize those who successfully contribute to the expanding and exciting specialty.

