WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96  
Aktie:
18.12.2018 | 17:07
BH Global Limited - Change to Notice Date for Dec. 2018 Share Conversions

PR Newswire

London, December 18

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Change to Notice Date for December 2018 Share Conversions

18 December 2018

The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2018 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Friday28 December 2018.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


