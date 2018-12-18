BH Global Limited - Change to Notice Date for Dec. 2018 Share Conversions
PR Newswire
London, December 18
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
Change to Notice Date for December 2018 Share Conversions
18 December 2018
The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2018 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Friday28 December 2018.
Company website: www.bhglobal.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001