On December 16, 2018, Gaming Corps AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information on changes to the company's Executive Management, resulting in the company significantly failing to satisfy the listing requirements. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (GCOR, ISIN code SE0007100615, order book ID 110080) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB