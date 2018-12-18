The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 17 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 17 December 2018 90.86p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 88.93p per ordinary share







18 December 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45