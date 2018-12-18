Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 46,755 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.7373

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,561,641 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,561,641 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 632 22.45 16:29:26 London Stock Exchange 434 22.45 16:28:57 London Stock Exchange 2919 22.50 16:15:13 London Stock Exchange 866 22.50 16:15:13 London Stock Exchange 3433 22.50 16:12:13 London Stock Exchange 379 22.50 16:11:03 London Stock Exchange 2262 22.50 16:10:42 London Stock Exchange 3602 22.50 15:30:18 London Stock Exchange 2963 22.75 14:58:50 London Stock Exchange 2936 22.80 12:02:26 London Stock Exchange 293 22.75 11:10:29 London Stock Exchange 2200 22.75 10:53:45 London Stock Exchange 531 22.75 10:30:14 London Stock Exchange 2211 22.70 10:12:51 London Stock Exchange 6014 22.80 09:50:36 London Stock Exchange 1182 22.80 09:50:36 London Stock Exchange 3099 22.90 09:47:08 London Stock Exchange 3240 22.95 09:43:51 London Stock Exchange 2040 22.90 09:39:33 London Stock Exchange 1057 22.90 09:39:33 London Stock Exchange 1475 23.00 08:15:28 London Stock Exchange 2986 23.00 08:13:10 London Stock Exchange 1 23.00 08:13:10 London Stock Exchange

