sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,256 Euro		-0,002
-0,58 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.12.2018 | 18:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 18

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:18 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):46,755
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.7373

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,561,641 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,561,641 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
63222.4516:29:26London Stock Exchange
43422.4516:28:57London Stock Exchange
291922.5016:15:13London Stock Exchange
86622.5016:15:13London Stock Exchange
343322.5016:12:13London Stock Exchange
37922.5016:11:03London Stock Exchange
226222.5016:10:42London Stock Exchange
360222.5015:30:18London Stock Exchange
296322.7514:58:50London Stock Exchange
293622.8012:02:26London Stock Exchange
29322.7511:10:29London Stock Exchange
220022.7510:53:45London Stock Exchange
53122.7510:30:14London Stock Exchange
221122.7010:12:51London Stock Exchange
601422.8009:50:36London Stock Exchange
118222.8009:50:36London Stock Exchange
309922.9009:47:08London Stock Exchange
324022.9509:43:51London Stock Exchange
204022.9009:39:33London Stock Exchange
105722.9009:39:33London Stock Exchange
147523.0008:15:28London Stock Exchange
298623.0008:13:10London Stock Exchange
123.0008:13:10London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire