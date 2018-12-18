Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Maximo Ibarra buys 100,000 KPN shares 18-Dec-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST *Maximo Ibarra buys 100,000 KPN shares* Today, Maximo Ibarra, CEO of KPN, has purchased 100,000 KPN shares, demonstrating his confidence in the operational, financial and strategic progress of KPN. Following the share purchase, Mr. Ibarra owns 100,000 ordinary shares and 590,586 conditional shares in KPN. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 759813 18-Dec-2018

December 18, 2018