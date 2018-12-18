

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), Tuesay said it has inked a deal with Endo International plc's (ENDP) subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, for the further development and commercialization of generic Sabril (vigabatrin) tablets through Endo's U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.



Pursuant to the agreement, Catalyst will receive an up-front payment, milestone payments based on achievement of regulatory approvals, and a sharing of defined net profits upon commercialization.



Catalysts Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases.



'We are very happy to work with Endo, to bring generic Sabril tablets to market. Endo is an established leader in the generic vigabatrin marketplace,' said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. 'Our search for an appropriate partner for this product was long but rewarding with this result. We look forward to bringing to market this important medication to improve the lives of patients.'



'Generic vigabatrin tablets will complement our current powder vigabatrin offering and will expand the number of patients that can benefit from having access to a high-quality, generic vigabatrin option,' said Brandon Rockwell, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy of Endo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX