Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.12.2018 | 18:37
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

London, December 18

Miton Global Opportunities plc

18 December 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

Miton Global Opportunities Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


