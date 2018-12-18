

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's closely watched sentencing on charges of lying to the FBI was unexpectedly delayed on Tuesday.



U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan delayed Flynn's sentencing until the retired Army lieutenant general is done cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.



'The court likes to be in a position to say there is nothing else this defendant can to do help the United States of America,' Sullivan said.



Sullivan scolded Flynn during the surprisingly contentious hearing, telling the former national security advisor, 'Arguably, you sold your country out.'



Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, but Mueller recommended little or no prison time due to his 'substantial assistance' in the Russia investigation.



Ahead of the hearing, President Donald Trump wished Flynn 'good luck today in court' in a post on Twitter early Tuesday morning.



'Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign,' Trump tweeted. 'There was no Collusion!'



In a separate post to Twitter last Thursday, Trump claimed Flynn got a 'great deal' from Mueller because of the 'way he was treated.'



'They gave General Flynn a great deal because they were embarrassed by the way he was treated - the FBI said he didn't lie and they overrode the FBI,' Trump tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX