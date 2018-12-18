

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday amid rising concerns about excess supply in the market. The fall was so steep that crude futures settled at their lowest level since August 2017.



Doubts over the impact of planned production cuts led by OPEC to rebalance the oil market, and reports about higher inventory builds and forecasts of record shale output in the U.S. weighed on crude oil.



In its latest Petroleum Administration for Defense District report, the Energy Information Administration said U.S. petroleum exports have increased over the past several years to become an important factor in global oil markets. The report said U.S. petroleum product exports reached 5.2 million barrels per day in 2017.



Meanwhile, investors were awaiting the release of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration.



Crude oil futures for January ended down $3.64, or 7.3%, at $46.24 a barrel.



On Monday, crude oil futures ended down $1.32, or 2.6%, at $49.88 a barrel, the lowest settlement since early October 2017.



Fears of a likely drop in energy demand in the near term have risen following recent disappointing data on industrial production and retail sales growth in China.



The European Central Bank Mario Draghi's warning last week that the 'balance of risks is moving to the downside,' and the lowering of GDP and inflation forecasts for the eurozone too suggest a likely notable drop in energy demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX