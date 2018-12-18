

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $123.60 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $63.79 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Circuit Inc reported adjusted earnings of $146.81 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $6.51 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $146.81 Mln. vs. $144.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $6.51 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 - $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.8 - $6.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX