

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to climb 12.0 percent on year, slowing from 19.9 percent in October. Exports are called higher by 1.1 percent, down from 8.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 630.0 billion yen following the 449.3 billion yen shortfall in the previous month.



New Zealand will see Q3 data for current account, with forecasts calling for a deficit of $5.935 billion. That follows the NZ$1.619 billion shortfall in the three months prior. The GDP ratio is expected to slide 3.6 percent after falling 3.3 percent in Q2.



Australia will see November figures for skilled vacancies; in October, vacancies were down 0.5 percent on month.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX