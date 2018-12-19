Crude oil fell 7.17 pct in today's trading session. This only reinforces the idea of a global market crash in 2019 as crude oil declines tend to come with market turmoil. Interestingly the 30 year chart of crude oil suggests that the end of the decline is near. InvestingHaven expects crude oil to fall another 15 pct as 2019 kicks off which comes after the 40 pct decline in recent 10 weeks. This may be very supportive for markets in general, and may bring stability in the current turmoil. According to CNBC the crude oil decline of today was related to expectations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...