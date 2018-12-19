Akaal Pharma Pty Limited (Akaal Pharma) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement for Akaal Pharma's First-in-Class, topical Spingosine-1-Phosphate-1 (S1P 1 ) modulator, AKP-11, with Boston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals). AKP-11 is a differentiated S1P 1 modulator, which potentially has clinical applications in a number of inflammatory, immune and vascular diseases. Akaal Pharma has demonstrated the clinical activity of AKP-11 in multiple Phase-1 clinical studies.

Under the terms of the license, Boston Pharmaceuticals is responsible for the further clinical development and commercialisation of AKP-11 for the Americas and Europe. Akaal Pharma has the rights for the rest of the world. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We continue to actively prioritize and expand our dermatology and pain programs to serve the wider global community suffering from these diseases and where there is need of safe and effective treatment," said Chairman of Akaal Pharma Mr B. S. Sandhu. "We are pleased to have executed this deal with Boston Pharmaceuticals and look forward to continuing to explore similar collaborations in the future. We are keen to bring innovative drugs to patients as quickly as possible, and we believe this agreement with an innovative U.S. partner will rapidly advance the development of this novel compound and potentially its availability to patients."

About Akaal Pharma Pty Ltd

Akaal Pharma is a private clinical-stage, Australian biotech company focused on advancing the clinical development of its internally discovered topical and oral small molecule drug candidates for treating inflammatory, immune and vascular diseases specifically atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, arthritis, pain, nephropathy, retinopathy, multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis and other diseases. For more information, please visit www.akaalpharma.com

