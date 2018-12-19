

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 737.3 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a deficit of 630.0 billion yen following the 450.1 billion yen shortfall in October.



Exports were up just 0.1 percent on year, shy of expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 8.2 percent spike in the previous month.



Imports were up an annual 12.5 percent versus expectations for an increase of 12.0 percent and down from 19.9 percent a month earlier.



The adjusted trade deficit came in at 492.2 billion yen, beneath forecasts for a shortfall of 307.6 billion yen following the 302.7 billion yen deficit in October.



