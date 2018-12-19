SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 164/18

On April 26, 2018, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) issued Circular No. 07/2018/TT-BCT amending Circular No. 21/2017/TT-BCT dated October 23, 2017 to postpone its enforcement from May 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019. As of January 1, 2019, textile products sold in the Vietnamese market must comply with the National Technical Regulation regarding the contents of formaldehyde and aromatic amines derived from azo colorants.

The National Technical Regulation stipulates that enterprises producing, importing and trading textile products must announce the conformity of the product with the regulation conformity marks (CR) at the point of sale and provide a conformity certificate either by (i) self-declaration or (ii) by the appointed certifying organization. According to the regulation, maximum formaldehyde content is 30 mg/kg for textiles for children under 3 years old, 75 mg/kg for textiles with direct skin contact and 300 mg/kg for products without direct skin contact. The maximum content of aromatic amines derived from azo colorants must not exceed 30 mg/kg for all textile products.

The Science and Technology Department of Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for the appointment of certifying or testing organizations as well as the cooperation with relevant authorities to provide instructions on the implementation of the Regulation. The General Department of Market Management is responsible for organizing and directing the Market Management Branches of the provinces and cities directly under central government to inspect, control and handle violations of regulations on the quality of goods circulated in the market prescribed by the legislation.

Each administrative violation in non-compliance of product quality or Conformity Declaration shall be subject to a monetary penalty of Vietnamese Dong 5 to 320 million or 2-3 multiples of goods value according to the Decree No. 119/2017/ND-CP dated November 1, 2017.

Reference:

SGS Safeguards No. 075/18 [1] (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/05/safeguards-07518-vietnam-postponed-the-regulations-on-the-requirements-of-formaldehyde?dc=http&lb=) SGS Safeguards No. 186/17 [2] (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2017/12/safeguards-18617-vietnam-issues-new-regulations-on-formaldehyde-and-azo-dyes?dc=http&lb=) SGS Safeguards No. 030/17 [3] (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2017/02/safeguards-03017-proposed-vietnam-national-technical-regulation-on-azo-and-formaldehyde?dc=http&lb=) AFIRM RSL Seminar 2018 [4] (https://www.afirm-group.com/presentations/2018/English/3_AFIRM%20VN%20Dept%20Industry%20Trade_Chemical%20Regs_Mr%20Hai.pdf)

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines (http://www.sgs.com/softlines).

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito

US & Canada Softlines Business Head

t: +1 973 461 7919

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (http://www.sgs.com/en/Newsletters/Global/SafeGuards-and-Product-Recalls.aspx)!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (http://www.sgs.com/consumercompact)!